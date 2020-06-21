In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 73rd at 3 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Corey Conners, Dylan Frittelli, Chris Stroud, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 8th at 13 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Troy Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Merritt at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Merritt's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Merritt's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Merritt had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Merritt hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 15th. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

Merritt had a fantastic chip-in on the 174-yard par-3 17th. His tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.