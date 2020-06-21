Tony Finau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 35th at 12 under; Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer are tied for 1st at 19 under; Joaquin Niemann, Michael Thompson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, and J.T. Poston are tied for 6th at 17 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Finau chipped his fifth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

Finau hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 549-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Finau had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Finau chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Finau's 159 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Finau chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Finau's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Finau's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.