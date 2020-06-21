-
Stewart Cink shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 66th at 6 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Corey Conners, Dylan Frittelli, Chris Stroud, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 8th at 13 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Cink's 176 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cink had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Cink chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Cink at 2 under for the round.
