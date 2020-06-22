In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Sergio Garcia hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 5th at 19 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 22 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 21 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Garcia's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Garcia's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

Garcia hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

Garcia got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Garcia had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Garcia's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

Garcia hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.