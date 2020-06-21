-
Sepp Straka shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 31st at 12 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under; Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Chris Stroud, Alex Noren, Rory Sabbatini, Justin Rose, Brice Garnett, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 9th at 14 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Straka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Straka's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
