Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his round tied for 29th at 13 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 18 under; Abraham Ancer, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Ryan Palmer, Daniel Berger, and Michael Thompson are tied for 7th at 16 under.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sebastián Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz hit his tee shot 278 yards to the fairway bunker on the 419-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.