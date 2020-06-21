Scott Stallings hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his round tied for 49th at 10 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 19 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 18 under; and Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a 265 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Scott Stallings chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Stallings had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stallings hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Stallings's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.