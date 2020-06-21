In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 41st at 11 under; Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer are tied for 1st at 19 under; Michael Thompson and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, and J.T. Poston are tied for 5th at 17 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Ryder's 172 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ryder tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Ryder's his second shot went 27 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.