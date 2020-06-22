-
Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Palmer birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Ryan Palmer makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 8th at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 22 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 21 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Palmer hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Palmer had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
