Ryan Armour hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round in 75th at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Chris Stroud, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 9th at 13 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Armour had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 10th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Armour's tee shot went 179 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.