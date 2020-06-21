-
Rory Sabbatini delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini dials in approach to set up birdie at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Rory Sabbatini hits his 76-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Rory Sabbatini hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 8th at 14 under with Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under; and Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Ryan Palmer, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Rory Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Sabbatini's 184 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sabbatini had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Sabbatini's 74 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 6 under for the round.
