  • Rory Sabbatini delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Rory Sabbatini hits his 76-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Rory Sabbatini dials in approach to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Rory Sabbatini hits his 76-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.