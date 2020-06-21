-
Rory McIlroy putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his round tied for 42nd at 11 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 19 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 18 under; and Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Rory McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McIlroy's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 127 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, McIlroy's tee shot went 206 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, McIlroy hit an approach shot from 269 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.
