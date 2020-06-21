Peter Malnati hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Peter Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Malnati chipped in his third shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Malnati's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.