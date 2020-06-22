-
Michael Thompson shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson birdies No. 12 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Michael Thompson makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 8th at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 22 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 21 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
Thompson hit his drive 296 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the fifth. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Thompson had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Thompson's 151 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
