Max Homa hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Homa finished his round tied for 37th at 11 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under; Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Rory Sabbatini, Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 7th at 14 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Max Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Homa had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Homa had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Homa hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Homa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Homa's 186 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.