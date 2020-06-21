-
-
Maverick McNealy shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the RBC Heritage
-
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McNealy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, McNealy had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, McNealy's 83 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.