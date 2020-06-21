-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, NeSmith's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, NeSmith chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
