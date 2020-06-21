In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 14th at 16 under; Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 19 under; Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 5th at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Michael Thompson, and J.T. Poston are tied for 8th at 17 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Matthew Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fitzpatrick hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fitzpatrick's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.