Matt Wallace shoots 6-over 77 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 64th at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer are tied for 1st at 19 under; Joaquin Niemann, Michael Thompson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger, and J.T. Poston are tied for 6th at 17 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 third, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Wallace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 10th, Wallace reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Wallace at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Wallace chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wallace at 1 over for the round.
Wallace got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.
