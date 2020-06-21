In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 42nd at 11 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 18 under; Abraham Ancer, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Ryan Palmer, Daniel Berger, and Michael Thompson are tied for 7th at 16 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Matt Kuchar his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

Kuchar his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kuchar's 174 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Kuchar had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 under for the round.