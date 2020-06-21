-
-
Matt Kuchar putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage
-
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
-
Best Of
Winning moments from RBC Heritage
Take a look back at the winning moments from the RBC Heritage, including champions C.T. Pan, Wesley Bryan, Branden Grace, Jim Furyk and Matt Kuchar.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 42nd at 11 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 18 under; Abraham Ancer, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Ryan Palmer, Daniel Berger, and Michael Thompson are tied for 7th at 16 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Matt Kuchar his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.
Kuchar his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kuchar's 174 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Kuchar had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
-
-
