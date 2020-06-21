Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 under for the tournament.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Jones suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jones had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 12th, Jones chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 17th, Jones missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Jones to even-par for the round.