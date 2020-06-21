-
Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 34th at 12 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Dylan Frittelli, and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 17 under; Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson, Alex Noren, Daniel Berger, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 16 under; and Harris English, Joaquin Niemann, Chris Stroud, Abraham Ancer, Lucas Glover, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Michael Thompson, and J.T. Poston are tied for 9th at 15 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
Hubbard got a double bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hubbard's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Hubbard had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
