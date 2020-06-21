In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

Hughes got a double bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes his second shot was a drop and his approach went 123 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 4 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 5 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Hughes's tee shot went 173 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 7 over for the round.