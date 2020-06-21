  • 7-over 78 by Mackenzie Hughes in final round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.