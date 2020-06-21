-
Lucas Glover putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Lucas Glover hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his round tied for 21st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer are tied for 1st at 18 under; Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 17 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Justin Rose, Ryan Palmer, Chris Stroud, Daniel Berger, and Michael Thompson are tied for 7th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Lucas Glover's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Glover hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 4 under for the round.
