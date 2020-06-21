  • Justin Thomas putts himself to a 8-under 63 in final round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas lands his 85-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Justin Thomas dials in approach to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

