In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 first, Justin Thomas's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Thomas at 4 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Thomas chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Thomas had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Thomas hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Thomas's 86 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 8 under for the round.