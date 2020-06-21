In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Justin Rose hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 7th at 16 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 19 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 18 under; and Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Rose chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Rose chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rose's 157 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Rose had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Rose hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 6 under for the round.