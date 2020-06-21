-
-
Jordan Spieth comes back from a rocky start in round four of the RBC Heritage
-
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
-
Highlights
Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Spieth finished his round tied for 71st at 4 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Jordan Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Spieth had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Spieth's 92 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.