Jon Rahm shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 3 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Jon Rahm makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Jon Rahm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 third, Rahm's 178 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
Rahm hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rahm had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
