  • Joel Dahmen shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, four players including Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer and Webb Simpson all reached 15-under for the tournament, placing them in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday.
    Round Recaps

    Four tied for the lead after 54 at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, four players including Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer and Webb Simpson all reached 15-under for the tournament, placing them in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday.