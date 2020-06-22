-
-
Joel Dahmen shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the RBC Heritage
-
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Four tied for the lead after 54 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, four players including Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer and Webb Simpson all reached 15-under for the tournament, placing them in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 48th at 10 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 22 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 21 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
Dahmen's tee shot went 291 yards to the native area, his third shot went 12 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Dahmen's 125 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Dahmen's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.