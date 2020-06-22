  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 6-under 65 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Joaquin Niemann hits his 132-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann birdies No. 16 at RBC Heritage

