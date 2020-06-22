-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 6-under 65 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann birdies No. 16 at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Joaquin Niemann hits his 132-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 5th at 19 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 22 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 21 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Niemann's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Niemann's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Niemann had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Niemann's tee shot went 173 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.
