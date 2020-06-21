In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Jim Herman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 31st at 12 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 16 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Rory Sabbatini, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Herman's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Herman had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Herman's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.