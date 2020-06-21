Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his round tied for 17th at 15 under Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 19 under, Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 18 under, and Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Daniel Berger, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jhonattan Vegas hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Vegas chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Vegas had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Vegas's 87 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Vegas had a 205 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.