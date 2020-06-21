-
-
Jason Dufner putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage
-
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Jason Dufner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his round tied for 37th at 11 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under; Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Carlos Ortiz, Rory Sabbatini, Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 7th at 14 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Jason Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Dufner's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.