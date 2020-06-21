In his final round at the RBC Heritage, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 6th at 17 under with Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, and Daniel Berger; Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Joaquin Niemann, Michael Thompson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 first, Poston's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Poston got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Poston chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poston had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Poston's 181 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Poston chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Poston hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.