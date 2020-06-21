In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 14th at 16 under; Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 19 under; Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 5th at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Michael Thompson, and J.T. Poston are tied for 8th at 17 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Poulter chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Poulter's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Poulter's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Poulter had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Poulter hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Poulter's 92 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 3 under for the round.