Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 292 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Harry Higgs chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Higgs had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Higgs's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Higgs's 180 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.