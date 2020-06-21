Harris English hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. English finished his round tied for 2nd at 15 under with Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Rory Sabbatini, Alex Noren, Michael Thompson, Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 8th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Harris English had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, English's 112 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, English had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, English hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved English to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, English's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 7 under for the round.