In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his round tied for 65th at 6 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Chris Stroud, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 9th at 13 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Gary Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Woodland chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Woodland's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Woodland had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Woodland's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.