  • Gary Woodland putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.