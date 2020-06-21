-
Ernie Els shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2020
Mickelson vs. Els at Golf del Sur: 1995 Shell's Wonderful World of Golf
Both in their mid-20's, Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els go head-to-head at Golf del Sur in Tenerife, Canary Islands, in 1995 in Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Ernie Els hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Els had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Els to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Els hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Els to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Els's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Els to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Els reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Els to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Els had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Els to 4 under for the round.
Els got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Els to 3 under for the round.
