Erik van Rooyen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 21st at 14 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 22 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 21 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, van Rooyen hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 15th, van Rooyen hit his 132 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.