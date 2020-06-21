  • Dylan Frittelli delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the fourth at the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Dylan Frittelli hits his 185-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie to take the clubhouse lead at 17-under. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Dylan Frittelli cards closing birdie at RBC Heritage

