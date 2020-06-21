Dylan Frittelli hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Frittelli finished his round in 1st at 17 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Harris English, Carlos Ortiz, Rory Sabbatini, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, Dylan Frittelli hit his 100 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Frittelli's 120 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Frittelli hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Frittelli to 7 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Frittelli had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 9 under for the round.