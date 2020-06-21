  • Dustin Johnson shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Dustin Johnson makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage

