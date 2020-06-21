In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 17th at 15 under; Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer are tied for 1st at 19 under; Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, and J.T. Poston are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Johnson's 179 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.