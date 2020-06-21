  • Doc Redman putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Doc Redman lands his 143-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman uses nice approach to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Doc Redman lands his 143-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.