Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 20th at 14 under Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 19 under, Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 18 under, and Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Daniel Berger, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Doc Redman had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Redman's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Redman's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Redman had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.