Danny Lee shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Lee makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
Danny Lee hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round in 74th at 3 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 15 under; Carlos Ortiz, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 14 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Michael Thompson, Corey Conners, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 13 under.
Lee hit his tee shot 291 yards to the native area on the 469-yard par-4 third. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
Lee his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.
