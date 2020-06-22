In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Daniel Berger hit 15 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Berger finished his day tied for 3rd at 20 under with Tyrrell Hatton; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 22 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 21 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Daniel Berger chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Berger's 177 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Berger chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Berger hit his 128 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Berger had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.

Berger missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 6 under for the round.