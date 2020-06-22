  • Daniel Berger delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Daniel Berger chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger chips in for birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Daniel Berger chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.