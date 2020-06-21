-
Corey Conners rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the RBC Heritage
June 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Four tied for the lead after 54 at RBC Heritage
In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, four players including Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer and Webb Simpson all reached 15-under for the tournament, placing them in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Conners finished his round tied for 22nd at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 19 under; Joaquin Niemann, Michael Thompson, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 18 under; and Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Ryan Palmer, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, and J.T. Poston are tied for 7th at 17 under.
Corey Conners got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Conners's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Conners had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Conners's 180 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
