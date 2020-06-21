In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 67th at 5 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under; Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Rory Sabbatini, Alex Noren, Michael Thompson, Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.T. Poston, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 8th at 14 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Morikawa hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Morikawa's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Morikawa his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 98 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Morikawa got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Morikawa to 3 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 3 over for the round.