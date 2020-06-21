Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 23rd at 13 under Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under, Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 16 under, and Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer, and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bezuidenhout hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.