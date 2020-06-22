In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Chris Stroud hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 28th at 13 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 22 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 21 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Berger are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stroud hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stroud's 87 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Stroud had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Stroud got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stroud to 1 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to even-par for the round.