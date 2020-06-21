In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Chez Reavie hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 1st at 17 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Harris English, Carlos Ortiz, Rory Sabbatini, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Reavie to 1 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Reavie's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Reavie his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 112 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 5 over for the round.